2018 Candidates Night

Last night’s Candidates Night was well attended. Maury O’Neill was the moderator for the evening with all candidates and members of the public abiding by the rules. A number of issues were brought up by candidates and public via their questions: Water and water meters, recycling, question period at council meetings/attendance, and evaluating management at the Municipality.

Readers are invited to watch the video, perhaps a couple of times to really listen to each candidate and make an educated vote in this election.

There is a possiblity of a Tea & Coffee Question Night being organized, but no date has been set at this time.