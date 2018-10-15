Monday Morning News – October 15

Weather – Periods of rain or snow. Local snowfall amount 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low. Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind west 15 knots increasing to west 20 this morning then veering to northwest 25 this afternoon. Wind backing to southwest 20 near midnight then increasing to southwest 25 Tuesday morning. Wind veering to west 20 near noon Tuesday then to northwest 25 Tuesday evening. Waves one half metre building to one early this morning and to 2 near noon. Showers ending near midnight. Showers beginning Tuesday morning.

News Tidbits – There is snow on the ground in Wawa and the Mission, but it isn’t sticking to the roadways yet. Drive with care.

Tonight is Coffee with the Candidates!