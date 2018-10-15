Breaking News

Duck Hunters Capsize Canoe – One Death

Post Views: 198

On October 13, 2018 at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury/Noelville/Warren Detachment members as well as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a marine incident on the Nepewassi River south of Hagar, in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren, Ontario.

The investigation revealed that two men had been hunting duck when their canoe capsized. One male, Marc-Andre BOUFFARD, 23 years of age of Warren, Ontario managed to swim to shore. He was examined by EMS and released at the scene.

The other male, Jeremie Ouellet , 23 years of age, of Northbay, Onatrio, was located by police, deceased in the water at approximately 11:00 a.m the following morning, October 14, 2018.

Neither male was wearing a life jacket.

Involved in the search efforts was the OPP Snowmobile-ATV-Vessel-Enforcement (S.A.V. E.) unit, the OPP Canine (K-9) unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Aviation Service Helicopter and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

Officers would like to remind boaters that a lifejacket is your best defense against cold-water shock. Research shows that unexpected immersion in cold water is a serious risk to life if a boater is not wearing a floatation device. This is true despite the boater’s experience, closeness to shore, and even swimming ability.

A sudden fall into cold water can seriously affect breathing, nerves, and muscle strength. A lifejacket gives you thermal protection and also keeps you buoyant.

About Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*