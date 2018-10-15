Duck Hunters Capsize Canoe – One Death

On October 13, 2018 at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury/Noelville/Warren Detachment members as well as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a marine incident on the Nepewassi River south of Hagar, in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren, Ontario.

The investigation revealed that two men had been hunting duck when their canoe capsized. One male, Marc-Andre BOUFFARD, 23 years of age of Warren, Ontario managed to swim to shore. He was examined by EMS and released at the scene.

The other male, Jeremie Ouellet , 23 years of age, of Northbay, Onatrio, was located by police, deceased in the water at approximately 11:00 a.m the following morning, October 14, 2018.

Neither male was wearing a life jacket.

Involved in the search efforts was the OPP Snowmobile-ATV-Vessel-Enforcement (S.A.V. E.) unit, the OPP Canine (K-9) unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Aviation Service Helicopter and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

Officers would like to remind boaters that a lifejacket is your best defense against cold-water shock. Research shows that unexpected immersion in cold water is a serious risk to life if a boater is not wearing a floatation device. This is true despite the boater’s experience, closeness to shore, and even swimming ability.

A sudden fall into cold water can seriously affect breathing, nerves, and muscle strength. A lifejacket gives you thermal protection and also keeps you buoyant.