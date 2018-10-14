Sunday Morning News – October 14

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers this evening. Periods of rain or snow beginning near midnight. Low zero.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind southwest 20 knots veering to west 20 early this morning then to northwest 20 near midnight. Wind backing to southwest 20 Monday evening. Waves one metre building to one and one half metres early this morning and to 2 to 3 overnight. Waves subsiding to one and one half metres Monday evening. Showers changing to showers or flurries near midnight and ending Monday evening.

News Tidbits – Don’t Forget today is Coffee/Hot Chocolate with a Firefighter from from 12-3 at the Fire Hall.