Rainfall Warning Continues

4:44 AM EDT Wednesday 10 October 2018

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Rain at times heavy is expected for areas near Lake Superior today and tonight as a strong low pressure system approaches the area.

Total rainfall amounts between 50 and 90 mm are likely by Thursday morning, with the heaviest amounts expected north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Over the Sault Ste. Marie area, a break in the precipitation is expected for much of the morning. However, rain at times heavy is expected to redevelop this afternoon.

The rain will taper off to a few showers by Thursday.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.