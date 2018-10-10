Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Oct 10

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship  at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-292
Sun.   Oct. 14    It has been suggested that the Bible Readings for the upcoming  Sunday might be welcomed: –
                             Hebrews 4: 12 – 16 The Word of God is living, active, sharper than a two-edged sword.
                             Psalm 22: (Part 1) – My God, why have you forsaken me?
                             Mark 10: 17 – 31 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of the needle.
Thurs. Oct. 18   Worship Committee   – 9:30 a.m.
Advance Notice:
Sat.    Oct.  27    Infinitely More   –  Freewill Offering Concert – 7:30 p.m.
                             Allison & Gerald Flemming based out of St. Catherines
                             offer original songs, fresh arrangements of classical hymns, delivering the Gospel through worship & song.
                             ALL ARE WELCOME.
Loving God, as we continue our Christian journey give us faith.

