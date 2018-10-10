Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Oct 10

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-292

Sun. Oct. 14 It has been suggested that the Bible Readings for the upcoming Sunday might be welcomed: –

Hebrews 4: 12 – 16 The Word of God is living, active, sharper than a two-edged sword.

Psalm 22: (Part 1) – My God, why have you forsaken me?

Mark 10: 17 – 31 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of the needle.

Thurs. Oct. 18 Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m.

Advance Notice:

Sat. Oct. 27 Infinitely More – Freewill Offering Concert – 7:30 p.m.

Allison & Gerald Flemming based out of St. Catherines

offer original songs, fresh arrangements of classical hymns, delivering the Gospel through worship & song.

ALL ARE WELCOME.

Loving God, as we continue our Christian journey give us faith.