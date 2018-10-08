Monday Morning News – October 8

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – rain. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Low plus 3.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind east 15 knots increasing to east 20 this morning then diminishing to northeast 15 early this evening. Wind increasing to northeast 20 Tuesday morning and to northeast 25 Tuesday evening. Waves one metre building to one and one half metres near noon then subsiding to one this evening. Waves building to one and one half metres Tuesday morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning.

News Tidbits – Voters of Wawa will have another opportunity to meet with all the candidates in this election. Candidates (Sandra, Pat, Robert, Cathy, Bill, James and Mitch) will meet voters at a “Coffee & Cake” in the Banquet Room (Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre) from 6 – 7:30 next Monday evening.

Happy Thanksgiving!