Yesterday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying that heavy rain could be possible Thursday night with amounts near 50mm expected.

This morning a Rainfall Warning was issued for a broad swath of Ontario, including Wawa. “Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to advance into northeastern Ontario this evening. The rain could be heavy at times with amounts near 50 mm expected. Embedded thunderstorms will likely give torrential rainfall from time to time. As a result, areas that receive several thunderstorms may see even higher amounts. Although rain and possible thunderstorms will continue on Friday, the bulk of the rain is expected tonight.”

Radar imagery shows a huge storm coming our way from the upper midwest United States.

The last heavy rainfall fell between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie causing damage and the closure of Highway 17 at Jones Landing. Water was observed flowing over several locations between Harmony Beach and Batchawan Bay.