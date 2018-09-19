Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 19

Sep 19, 2018 @ 08:17

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

Sun. Sept. 23 It has been suggested that the Bible Readings for the upcoming Sunday might be welcomed by the congregation.

Proverbs Chapter 31 verses 10 – 31 (A tribute to a capable woman.)

Psalm 1 (Blessed are those who follow God’s law.)

Mark Chapter 9 verses 30 – 37 (Whoever welcomes a child, welcomes me.)

Thurs. Sept. 27 The Thrift Shop opens. Please contact Diane S. 705-856-4408

If YOU are able to HELP during the Sale.

Sat. Oct. 06 The next meeting of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at 3 p.m. in the Family Room