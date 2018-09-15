BAIN, Clifford Gordon (Old Man Bear)

1927-2018

Waachiyaa

It is with immense sadness that we lost a great man on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the age of 91. Much loved husband of Margaret. Dad of Bobby, Ernie (JoAnne), late Ruthie (Peter), late Emily, Billy, Kenny (Kathy), Freddy (Bean), Shirley (Ricky), Ronnie (Patsy) and Doreen. Brother of Betty Valois. Brother-in-law of Doreen Millman. Grampa to 14 grandkids, 18 great-grandkids, several nieces and nephews and a great friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 17, 2018, in Hawk Junction at Cliff’s favourite family meeting place; his home garage. Friends are welcome.

Kitiwam asimina kawapamitan (We will see you again).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Missanabie Cree First Nation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie