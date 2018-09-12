Ontario Introduces the Efficient Local Government Act

Sep 12, 2018 @ 15:52

Today, Ontario’s Government for the People brought back Ontario’s Legislature and tabled the Efficient Local Government Act. If passed, the Act would invoke Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and ensure the City of Toronto’s wards and number of councillors are aligned to 25 prior to the municipal election on October 22.

“We were elected on a commitment to make government work more effectively and efficiently for the people,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today, we introduced new legislation to help us do just that for the people of Toronto. We have brought back the Legislature to ensure there will be an election on October 22 in the City of Toronto, for 25 city councillors.”

Aligning the City of Toronto’s municipal ward boundaries with provincial and federal electoral districts would save city taxpayers at least $25 million over four years. A smaller, more efficient council would end political gridlock at City Hall and make sure quick action is taken to get transit, infrastructure and housing built.

The Government is taking action to provide certainty to Toronto voters ahead of October 22, while it continues with an appeal.

“A streamlined city council will reduce the cost of government for Toronto taxpayers and speed up decision-making,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We’re acting once again to make sure Toronto council is ready to put the needs of everyday people first.”

QUICK FACTS