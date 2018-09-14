Weekend sitting should be about Ontarians’ priorities

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath issued the following statement on Doug Ford’s use of the legislature this weekend to push through a bill that will violate the Charter rights of all Ontarians in order to interfere in Toronto’s election.

“NDP MPPs would be very happy to sit all weekend to deal with the issues facing Ontarians, issues such as painfully long hospital wait times, crumbling schools or the tragic loss of jobs, after 80,000 jobs were lost last month under Doug Ford.

Unfortunately, the only reason we’ll be sitting this weekend is so Doug Ford can ram through his plot to trample on the rights of all Ontarians under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Our role in standing up against that anti-democratic move is important – so we’ll be there – but for Ontarians, it’s wrong that the legislature this weekend will only deal with Ford’s grudge match instead of health care and jobs.”