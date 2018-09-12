BIA to Host 2018 Candidate’s Night

Sep 12, 2018 @ 05:16
Wawa will have a chance to meet the candidates in Wawa’s 2018 Municipal Election which is hosted by the Wawa BIA. This year’s candidates are:
- Pat Tait
- Cathy Cannon
- James Brown
- Mitch Hatfield
- Sandra Weitzel
- Robert Reece
- Bill Chiasson
Wawa residents will meet them at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre at 7 p.m. on October 2nd.
Residents will be able to cast their vote via touch tone phone, online, or in person at polling stations. The location of the polling stations can be found in the Voter Instruction letters that has been sent to eligible electors.
Voting begins October 9th at 10:00 a.m. and the polls close at 8 p.m. Monday, October 22nd, 2018.