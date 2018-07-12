Thursday Morning News – July 12

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind southeast 15 knots increasing to south 20 this morning then backing to southeast 20 early this evening. Wind diminishing to south 15 late this evening then veering to southwest 15 overnight. Wind diminishing to variable 10 Friday afternoon. Waves one half metre building to one this morning then subsiding to one half metre overnight. Showers beginning early this morning and ending this evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches forming this morning and dissipating Friday morning.

News Tidbits – There is ‘Pick Up soccer’ tonight at the field behind the MMCC at 7:30. Adults and high schoolers welcome. Organizers say, “No fees. If raining, we’ll wimp out.”

Three men from the Upper Penisula “Stand Up For Great Lakes” set off Tuesday morning from Sinclair Cove in Canada, headed to Whitefish Point in Chippewa County, 60 miles away. They crossed over the Edmund Fitzgerald site Tuesday night, and laid a wreath with 29 white carnations (for each soul on the ship), and 1 more to honour those mariners lost on the Great Lakes. Around 5:30 yesterday morning they arrived at Whitefish Point.

The men behind the endurance feat, Jeff Guy, Joe Lorenz and Kwin Morris, say their goal is to share their passion for our freshwater resources and the treasures they hold.