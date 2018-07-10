Ontario’s Government for the People Shares Top Legislative Priorities for Upcoming Sitting

Upon the resumption of the legislature, the people of Ontario can expect to see urgent action to protect York University students from the ongoing labour dispute and repeal Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax law from the books, Minister of Government and Consumer Services and Government House Leader Todd Smith announced today.

“We have decided to recall the house because it is clear there are areas of public interest that require urgent attention,” said Smith. “The people of Ontario cannot afford to wait, and they won’t have to.”

Smith singled out three priority areas where the government intends to introduce urgent legislation that will:

Protect the students at York University and their families by ensuring that the ongoing labour dispute is quickly and fairly resolved

Strike Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax law from the books so that a future government would not impose another cap-and-trade carbon tax under the law

Cancel the White Pines Wind Project, effective today, which received notice to proceed during the election period before the government had a chance to make any decision on the project for the benefit of the people of Prince Edward County

“These three priorities send a clear and serious message about what you can expect from our government,” said Smith. “We are prepared to act. And we will always put the best interests of the people first.”