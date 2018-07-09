NE Region MNRF Forest Fire Update – July 9

Jul 9, 2018 @ 08:07

By early evening, there were seventy-eight active forest fires across the Northeast. Thirty-three of these fires are not yet under control, while forty-five are either being held, under control or being observed.

Restricted Fire Zone declared in Northeast Region

Due to the extreme fire hazard, several recent periods of heavy lightning and the large number of wildfires burning, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in some areas of Northeastern Ontario as outlined on the interactive fire map.

During a Restricted Fire Zone, the use of open fires – such as campfires, or burning of brush or debris, is restricted. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to $25,000 and three months in jail, as well as financial responsibility for the costs incurred in fighting a forest fire.

Portable gas or propane stoves are permitted for use for cooking or warmth, though they should be closely monitored. Portable charcoal BBQs and Hibachis are not permitted unless within 100 metres of a dwelling, or within an organized campground.

Commercial campground operators may allow their guests to enjoy campfires during a Restricted Fire Zone period provided they meet certain conditions.

The Restricted Fire Zone is a temporary measure to reduce the number of new human-caused wildfires as the Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Services branch of the OMNRF expects the elevated forest fire hazard to continue into the foreseeable future.

New starts today:

Nineteen new starts from today remain active, while three others have already been declared out at the time of this update. Thirteen new fires today were caused by lightning. Priority fires in the Northeast region include the following:

An evacuation has been initiated as a result of the North Bay 69 wildfire. Residents living between Finlayson Point Provincial Park and Jesse Lake have been advised to leave their homes due to the close proximity of the active forest fire. Approximately 20 homes have been evacuated. These residents were asked to leave their homes and travel north on Hwy 11, away from the active fire. Residents living in the area between Jesse Lake and Lake Temagami Access Road have been placed on an evacuation alert and may be asked to leave the area if the fire situation worsens. Residents of the Town of Temagami are currently on a voluntary notice to evacuate and are also being asked to travel northbound on Highway 11, if they choose to leave at this time.

North Bay 62 was very active today. Water Bombers continued suppression efforts today under windy conditions. This fire is not under control and is listed at 200 hectares.

North Bay 25 is currently 123 hectares and not under control. This fire is located in Sturgeon River Provincial Park.

North Bay 42 is listed at 200 hectares and not under control. This fire is located north of Red Cedar Lake.

North Bay 19 is 100 hectares in size and is not under control. The fire is located east of Florence Lake.

The forest fire hazard is high to extreme in most of the Northeast. We are expecting to find several new fires started by recent lightning over the next few days.