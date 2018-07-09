Monday Morning News – July 9

Jul 9, 2018 @ 08:06

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Marine – Wind variable 10 knots increasing to west 15 this morning then diminishing to light near midnight. Wind becoming west 10 Tuesday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less. A few showers ending near noon with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating Tuesday afternoon.

News Tidbits – Overnight Wawa had lots of thunder and lightning, and rain. In town now, there is fog. The Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect.