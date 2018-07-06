Earlier this spring, the Superior East CFDC in partnership with the Head Start in Business Initiative delivered two youth entrepreneurship programs called “Create a Logo” and “Market Your Thoughts”. The programs are designed for students in grades 3 to 8 to help promote entrepreneurship. The Create a Logo program asks students in grades 3 to 6 to design a logo for a business. For Market Your Thoughts, the grade 7 & 8 students are asked to write an essay on a business they would like to establish. All schools within the region were invited to participate. The entries are judged by local individuals to determine the winners. The winners were then forwarded to the Northern Regional level for a chance to win $100. Now that the competition has ended, Phil Dittburner, Program Coordinator – Head Start in Business and Chantal Croft, Community Development Officer – Superior East CFDC awarded certificates to students who participated in the two programs and a total of 6 winners within our region. The winners received a cheque for $25 and were also presented with a t-shirt.

Winners

Create a Logo Market Your Thoughts Grade 3 Ashton Kiddle Annika Morrison Grade 4 Joey Auclair Grade 5 Lyllie Grasley Grade 6 Jaylene Paul-Stone & Joe Huff

Don’t forget to register: July 9 to 13 – A week-long SUMMER CAMP – Adventure like no other! Calling all future entrepreneurs! Register online: www.headstartinbusiness.com/youth-enterprise-camp

The Superior East CFDC is funded through FedNor. If you have any questions regarding our Youth Entrepreneurship Programs, please contact the office at (705) 856-1105 or 1-800-387-5776.