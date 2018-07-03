Jul 3, 2018 @ 11:01

An initiative started by an Anishinabek police officer to raise awareness about mental health among young people is picking up steam across Canada. It’s called ‘Hope in the Darkness’.

Kevin Red Sky is Anishinaabe originally from Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, and has been a member of the Anishnabek Police Service in northern Ontario for 15 years. He has seen the struggles daily with the youth and recognizes that the current systems in place are just not working. Red Sky left Cape Spear, N.L., the easternmost point in Canada, on April 1 this year and is planning to meet other police officers on his trek.

He will be walking from the Wawa Goose 4:45 this afternoon, to 3 Maple Street to talk about what he is doing. All are welcome to join and have a group picture at the Goose and walk to 3 Maple.