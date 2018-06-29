Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Update

On Saturday, June 23, 2018 the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation held its 8th annual Summer Wine Tasting Event at the Royal Canadian Legion. All funds raised at this evening will help purchase necessary vital medical equipment for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

This year, five featured wines and two craft beers were sampled with accompanying appetizers. Tasters were able to compare the wine and the beer using an easy scorecard that guided them through the tasting process. The top scoring wine of the evening was Lindemans Bin 99 Pinot Noir from Australia followed by FIOL a Prosecco from Italy.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would like to thank our wine tasting sponsors Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberries, Algoma Power and Fenlon’s Pharmacy as well as our community supporters John’s Valu-mart and wawa-news.com. We would also like to thank and acknowledge the support of the Lady Dunn Health Centre Staff, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Ladies Auxiliary, the LCBO staff, the volunteers and our local media. Your support is appreciated and will help ensure our hospital has the medical equipment needed to provide excellent patient care.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.