LDHC Foundation Summer Wine Tasting Event – Get your tickets now!

Summer is almost upon us and so is the annual summer wine tasting hosted by the LDHC Foundation. Board members and staff have been busy planning a great event featuring 5 wines from around the world and 2 Northern Ontario craft beers. Of course, there will also be tasty morsels to complement each beverage.

You may support this fundraiser in many ways: by buying individual tickets or purchasing a sponsorship package. Please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335, ext. 3219 if you are interested. It is shaping up to be another sold out event so be sure to get your tickets early! They are available at the LDHC Admitting Desk.

Get your friends together for a wonderful evening of food, drink and music (courtesy of Mary Ciuciura). Hope to see you there!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

