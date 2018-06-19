Construction on Hwy 144 – Expect Delays

Jun 19, 2018 @ 08:07

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment is asking motorists to be aware of traffic delays at the intersection of Highway 144 and Regional Road 35 in Chelmsford, Ontario.

Construction will be ongoing throughout the summer. During the daylight hours traffic lights will be operational, however, motorists are asked to be extra cautious of the work crews in the area. During some week nights, the traffic lights will not be functioning and traffic will be controlled by an officer at the intersection. Again, motorists are asked to drive cautiously to ensure the safety of other motorists, the construction crew and the police.