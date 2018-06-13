Happenings at Wawa First United – June 13

Jun 13, 2018 @ 08:07

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Last Sunday, June 10 we joined congregations from Hornepayne & Manitouwadge at St. John’s United Church in Marathon. A special Thank-you to the choir & to Lorna C. who helped serve Communion.

A Mini Thrift Shop will be held beginning Thursday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Watch for our God of the unexpected to surprise you this week with blessings where we thought there were only burdens.