Today is Wawa Household Recycle Day! Bring your gently used items that need a new home to your curb so that they can be recycled. Send one pic to brenda@wawa-news.com to share and help find those new homes.

Items at 253 Main St (around back on Joliet).

We have these items at our curbside: round patio table, 2 folding wooden tables, maple table and chair set, bike rack for small car, birch shelf , coleman table , 2 clothes racks.

128 Government

31 Montreal Ave.