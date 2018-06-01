Jun 1, 2018 @ 08:36

It’s time to get your STUFF ready!

The Wawa Beautification Committee has organized a “Wawa Household Recycling Days”! That means that on Saturday, June 9th and Saturday, June 16th; everyone in Wawa is invited to put their gently used stuff at the curb from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once your stuff has hit the curb… take a drive, stroll, but don’t take your bicycle (because you are sure to find yourself a treasure), and find something that you can put to use, instead of it heading to the landfill.

Now, if it doesn’t go to a new home on Saturday, June 9th, don’t panic. Haul it back into the house, garage; and get ready to put it back out the next Saturday. It is quite possible that this first Saturday will be so busy, that that special someone just didn’t get to see your gently used stuff!

The Wawa Beautification Committee is hoping that this will be a great success for our community, and help to divert your stuff from the landfill, and give it new life.

Remember, your trash could be someone else’s treasure.

Wawa-news would like to help with this event by posting pictures of your stuff that day. Email (brenda@wawa-news.com) or text them to 705-943-6847, and they will appear in a gallery just for that Saturday. Please be sure to include your address.