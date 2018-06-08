Premier-Designate Doug Ford announces Transition Team

Today, Premier-designate Doug Ford announced his team that will oversee the transition into government.

“We have a team that has already hit the ground running as we prepare to form government and deliver on our commitments to the people,” said Ford, in announcing the leadership of his transition organization. “This team has the judgement and experience necessary to ensure we make a seamless transition into government.”

The following individuals are members of the transition team:

Chris Froggatt, Chair

The Hon. John Baird

Dean French

Simone Daniels

Dr. Rueben Devlin

Mike Coates

Ford also announced that, as a first transition decision, he has asked Dean French to serve as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Premier. French served as the campaign chair of the 2018 Ontario PC Campaign.

“We are welcoming a team of all-star Ontario PC MPPs and can count on a depth of talent unrivalled anywhere else in Canada,” said Ford. “The people of Ontario can be confident that we will be ready to govern starting on Day One.”

Additional details on the government transition process will be shared in the days ahead.

Backgrounds:

Chris Froggatt , Chair

Chris Froggatt has served as the Managing Partner for the Ottawa office of NATIONAL Public Relations since 2010. Throughout his career he has provided strategic counsel on a variety of complex issues, developed practical and thoughtful communication strategies, and successfully built and managed teams of professionals in the heart of the Nation’s Capital.

Chris served as Vice-Chair of the 2018 Ontario PC election campaign and has more than a combined 24-years’ experience in both federal and provincial politics. Prior to joining NATIONAL, Chris served in the government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper, as Chief of Staff in a variety of departments including, Treasury Board, Environment, and Transport, Infrastructure and Communities. In Ontario, Chris served as senior advisor to the Minister of Transportation and the Attorney General.

The Hon. John Baird, PC

John Baird serves as a Senior Business Advisor with Bennett Jones LLP, and is an advisor and board member of several private and not-for profit organizations.

A native of Ottawa, Baird spent three terms as a Member of Parliament and four years as Minister of Foreign Affairs. He also served as President of the Treasury Board, Minister of the Environment, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

Prior to entering federal politics, Mr. Baird spent 10 years in the Ontario Legislature where he served as Minister of Community and Social Services, Minister of Energy, and Government House Leader.

Dean French

Dean French is the founder of Dean French Advisor Co., where for close to 25 years he has specialized in providing advice and counsel to family business owners and to their advisors.

Dean served as Chairman of the 2018 Ontario PC election campaign and was previously Vice-President of the Ontario PC Party (1994-96), and fundraising Chair for the Doug Ford, Sr., MPP Campaign.

Dean is a former member of the Bishop’s University Board of Governors and was appointed to the Ontario College of Pharmacists, where he served as Finance Chairman. During time of unprecedented success for the Canadian National Lacrosse program Dean also served as Chairman of Team Canada (2009 -2017).

Simone Daniels

Simone Daniels has been a long-time advisor to Premier-designate Doug Ford, and has served as a senior executive to the President of Deco Labels and Flexible Packaging since 2014.

Simone has experience in City of Toronto politics, where she played a key role in Rob Ford’s successful bid for mayor in 2010, and went on to support then Councillor Doug Ford in his Toronto Ward 2 Council Office. Simone is a graduate of York University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology.

Dr. Rueben Devlin

Dr. Rueben Devlin is the former CEO of Humber River Hospital where, for 17 years, he both led the operational transformation of the Hospital and drove the implementation of a new facility with 656 beds/1.8 million sq. ft. that was built on the theme of Lean, Green and Digital. Throughout his career he has successfully developed and implemented corporate strategic plans at the highest levels of health care.

Prior to becoming the CEO at Humber River Hospital, he was a practicing orthopaedic surgeon in Newmarket. Seeing health care from both the provider and administrative perspectives gives him a clear understanding of the complexities of transforming a health care organization to becoming North America’s First Fully Digital Hospital.

Mike Coates

Michael Coates is the former President and CEO of Hill and Knowlton Strategies for Canada, United States and Latin America, and has over a thirty year career advised Fortune 500 clients on strategies to manage political risk. In his time as CEO of H&K Canada he also had responsibly for the Australian division.

Mike retired as Global Vice Chairman in March 2017. An ICD.D accredited corporate director, Mike served on the Board of Candu Inc, for the last 7 years until its merger with its parent SNC – Lavalin Group in April of this year. Mike has served on numerous not for profit boards in Canada and the US in the education and entrepreneur sectors. Mike has an MPA from Queen’s and MA and BA from York.