Thursday Morning News – June 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
Marine – Wind variable 10 knots becoming northwest 10 early this morning then backing to west 10 early this evening. Wind becoming light near midnight. Wind light Friday. Waves one half metre or less. Chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches.
News Tidbits – Today is Election Day in Ontario. Go out and vote. Pick your candidate of choice or if you do not find a satisfactory candidate who represents your vote – decline your vote, do not spoil it.
The three major parties main points in their campaigns are:
NEW DEMOCRAT PARTY
- Raise taxes on the wealthiest citizens and companies
- Drug and dental coverage for all Ontarians
- student loans relief
- Increase capacity of hospitals and long-term care
- Make Hydro One public again
PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVES
- Cut taxes
- Reduce hydro costs
- Upgrade transit in Southern Ontario
- Lower Business taxes
- Expand long-term care and mental health care capacity
LIBERALS
- drug coverage for children, youth and seniors
- Continue overhaul of OSAP, continue Open Textbooks Initiative
- Invest in mental health and addictions care
- Lower transit costs in Southern Ontario
- Provide free and expanded child care