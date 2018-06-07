Thursday Morning News – June 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.

Marine – Wind variable 10 knots becoming northwest 10 early this morning then backing to west 10 early this evening. Wind becoming light near midnight. Wind light Friday. Waves one half metre or less. Chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches.

News Tidbits – Today is Election Day in Ontario. Go out and vote. Pick your candidate of choice or if you do not find a satisfactory candidate who represents your vote – decline your vote, do not spoil it.

The three major parties main points in their campaigns are:

NEW DEMOCRAT PARTY

Raise taxes on the wealthiest citizens and companies

Drug and dental coverage for all Ontarians

student loans relief

Increase capacity of hospitals and long-term care

Make Hydro One public again

PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVES

Cut taxes

Reduce hydro costs

Upgrade transit in Southern Ontario

Lower Business taxes

Expand long-term care and mental health care capacity

LIBERALS