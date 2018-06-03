Serious collision closed Hwy 17 South of Wawa this morning

Jun 3, 2018 @ 14:14

A serious collision closed Highway 17 at the Coldwater Hill (60km south) for a short time this morning. Batchawana First Response and Fire Department, Algoma EMS, OPP and Wawa Fire Department all responded. An off-duty paramedic offered aid until ambulances arrived. The highway was closed while extrication took place on one vehicle. Two ambulances took injured parties to the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

The highway was reopened to one lane by 10:30. There is no other information available at this time.