Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Board Holds Board Meeting in Wawa

Jun 1, 2018 @ 10:29

From May 16-18, 2018 the Board of the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) travelled to Wawa, Ontario in order to deepen our understanding of northern municipal issues, meet northern leaders and to immerse ourselves in the beauty, history and economy of your beautiful community on the north shore of Lake Superior. Some members chose to drive, and during their 1200 km journey, got to see the significant level of investment in improving Ontario’s northern highways – the construction season is in full gear.

The ROMA board tackles issues that affect ALL rural and northern communities, including broadband, reducing energy costs, natural gas expansion, the ‘Local Say/Local Share’ campaign, the transition from OMB to Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, police modernization, infrastructure funding, and much more.

Wawa’s municipal staff and local businesses welcomed us with great service, excellent food and impressive assets. Who knew that you could get great chicken roti at the Kinniwabi Pines Restaurant, or for that matter, whitefish, Chicken Kiev, or perogies!

We had the pleasure of meeting Mayors and Councillors from communities along the Lake Superior shore, and from the Michipicoten First Nation. And of course we were treated to pickerel, blueberries and other northern specialities; the mighty Gitche Manitou touched each of us in some way. It was a memorable experience, and part of ROMA’s commitment to increase outreach and communications, visit more communities, and raise the profile of Ontario’s rural municipal issues.

Of course, our visit required some intense planning on the part of our hosts. Our sincere thanks go out to some very special people who made our visit very memorable. Thank you, Mayor Ron Rody and the Municipality of Wawa for making the municipal bus available for transportation. Thank you to Councillor Sandra Weitzel for the very personal touch that showed off your design and baking skills in providing some amazing “goodie bags” that were in our rooms as we checked in to the Wawa Motor Inn! A big salute to both Brian Lachine and Johanna Rowe who made themselves available as tour guides ensuring we did not miss a thing. Thank you to the Michipicoten First Nation drummers and to Councillors Evelyn Stone and JP Chalykoff who spoke to us about the importance of water and how we can work together in the future. Finally, thanks to our fellow Board Member, Chris Wray, who made all of this possible.

Drummers from Michipicoten First Nation Pavillion at Sandy Beach, Lake Superior.

Johanna Rowe hosted a 2 hour bus tour explaining local history and sites to the board.



We had such fun with @AMOPolicy President @LynnDollin for our @ROMA_Ont meeting in Wawa; she could not resist a selfie with the famous goose







The ROMA Board tweeted many photos of their visit to Wawa. Wawa-news has compiled these photos to give you a look at what they found here. The trip wasn’t all fun and games though… the ROMA Board had a number of items to discuss, including ONE Investment, road assessment and LED facility lighting.