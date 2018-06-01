Men’s Night Golf – May 31

(65 Players)
1st FLIGHT: Nick Alexopoulos, Bill Carruthers-3 under par 33
2nd FLIGHT: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden- 1 under par 35
3rdFLIGHT: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay-1 over par 37
4th FLIGHT: Chad Millette, Jules Anglehart-2 over par 38
5th FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Anders Dereski, Tyler Morgan-5 over par 41
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: James Morden
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Dave Castonguay
Men’s Night-$10-Closest to Hole #3: Michel Lemoyne
Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Gilbert Bouchard
Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Bill Carruthers
Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Bill Carruthers
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: No Winner-Carryover
Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mark Szekely
Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s Night Longest Drive Hole#9: Gilbert Bouchard
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Ron Rody
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Larry Wood
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Nick Alexopoulos
Winner of Cash Draw for $33.00-Derek Hardy
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($2,385.00)-NO WINNER- Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club
25 Foot Putt ($104.00)-3 PUTTERS: James Morden, Nick Alexopoulos, Maxim Houde- (No Winner)
Trivia Question:
What can a player do on the course for 5 minutes? Answer: (Look for lost ball) Winner: Connie Taylor
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: No tournaments this week so get down to the club and enjoy a round of golf. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please use 705-856-7409.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2018 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.