Men’s Night Golf – May 31

(65 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Nick Alexopoulos, Bill Carruthers-3 under par 33

2nd FLIGHT: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden- 1 under par 35

3rdFLIGHT: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay-1 over par 37

4th FLIGHT: Chad Millette, Jules Anglehart-2 over par 38

5th FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Anders Dereski, Tyler Morgan-5 over par 41

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: James Morden

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Dave Castonguay

Men’s Night-$10-Closest to Hole #3: Michel Lemoyne

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Gilbert Bouchard

Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Bill Carruthers

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Bill Carruthers

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: No Winner-Carryover

Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mark Szekely

Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s Night Longest Drive Hole#9: Gilbert Bouchard

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Ron Rody

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Larry Wood

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Nick Alexopoulos

Winner of Cash Draw for $33.00-Derek Hardy

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($2,385.00)-NO WINNER- Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club

25 Foot Putt ($104.00)-3 PUTTERS: James Morden, Nick Alexopoulos, Maxim Houde- (No Winner)

Trivia Question:

What can a player do on the course for 5 minutes? Answer: (Look for lost ball) Winner: Connie Taylor

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: No tournaments this week so get down to the club and enjoy a round of golf. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please use 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2018 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.