Michipicoten Rod and Gun Club Annual Blackfly Shoot

On May 27th the Michipicoten Rod and Gun Club held its 24th Annual Blackfly Shoot.

This year saw 7 five person teams enter the shoot. Of note was a team from wawa made up of local youth ages 15 to 17, who’s entry fee was covered by Home Building Centre Wawa. With tshirts and hats supplied by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights(CCFR).

This year first place team was from Wawa, team Captian Charlie Todesco, Gary Trudeau, Russ Cooke, Bill Hartford.

Second place went to the Perry’s Great Northern Gun and Bow team.



Third place went to the Gouials River team.



The Leo Lacourciere award for top score 100 meter free hold centre fire went to Loney Ebare of Gouials River.