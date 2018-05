May 29, 2018 @ 12:48

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. has announced that it will complete a bulk sample of the Oxide Sands this summer. This is in preparation for negotiating an off-take agreement for the extraction of the precious metals-bearing sands at its Wawa-Holdsworth Project.

MacDonald Mines will also trench and surface map the main gold prospects on the Wawa-Holdsworth property this summer.