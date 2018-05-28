Breaking News

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Donates to the LDHC Foundation

May 28, 2018 @ 18:21

Scott Popert presents a donation cheque to members of the LDHC Foundation Board of Directors.

 

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018 the LDHC Foundation board members were on hand to receive a donation from this year’s Wawa Ice Fishing Derby proceeds. The Foundation extends a huge thank you to the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby organization who has annually supported local charities such as the hospital foundation. Thank you Scott Popert for leading this event. To date, the Wawa Ice  Fishing Derby has donated over $20,000 to the Foundation to be used to enhance local health care in Wawa and surrounding area.

The Foundation is most appreciative of the continued support provided by groups such as the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. For more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

