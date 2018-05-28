Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Donates to the LDHC Foundation

May 28, 2018 @ 18:21

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018 the LDHC Foundation board members were on hand to receive a donation from this year’s Wawa Ice Fishing Derby proceeds. The Foundation extends a huge thank you to the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby organization who has annually supported local charities such as the hospital foundation. Thank you Scott Popert for leading this event. To date, the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby has donated over $20,000 to the Foundation to be used to enhance local health care in Wawa and surrounding area.

The Foundation is most appreciative of the continued support provided by groups such as the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. For more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.