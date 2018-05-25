Friday Morning News – May 25

May 25, 2018 @ 06:56

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Marine – Wind southwest 15 knots backing to south 15 early this morning then diminishing to southeast 10 this afternoon. Wind increasing to south 15 this evening then diminishing to southeast 10 overnight. Wind increasing to east 15 near noon Saturday.

Waves one metre subsiding to less than one half metre early this evening then building to one near midnight. Waves subsiding to less than one half metre Saturday morning then building to one Saturday afternoon.

News Tidbits – Waw006, the small forest fire 12km east of Dubreuilville has been marked as out. Chapleau 4 is located approximately 25 km northwest of Foleyet, it is being held at 5 hectares. The forest fire hazard is generally high to extreme across the Northeast Region.

Highway 631 remains closed due to a culvert collapse.

Charles Fox is the Liberal candidate for the riding of Algoma Manitoulin.