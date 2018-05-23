Shaw Internet is down? (UPDATE 20:49)

May 23, 2018 @ 20:49
Wawa-news used the ‘chat’ on Shaw’s website to get more information. From Shaw “There is a known outage in the area, tech’s have been working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
May 23, 2018 @ 20:24
Many residents of Wawa are experiencing difficulties with their Internet where Shaw is their internet provider. The trouble began about an hour and a half ago, about 7 p.m. A Wawa-news.com reader says that she has been waiting for about an hour on the phone with Shaw, and she is 268th in line.
Wawa-news.com is using cellular service to update during this internet outage.
Live out west in Alberta, trying to game with my best friend in Wawa tonight…
Get you stuff together Wawa Shaw.
