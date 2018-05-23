Breaking News

Shaw Internet is down? (UPDATE 20:49)

May 23, 2018 @ 20:49

Wawa-news used the ‘chat’ on Shaw’s website to get more information. From Shaw “There is a known outage in the area, tech’s have been working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience.” 

 

May 23, 2018 @ 20:24

Many residents of Wawa are experiencing difficulties with their Internet where Shaw is their internet provider.  The trouble began about an hour and a half ago, about 7 p.m.  A Wawa-news.com reader says that she has been waiting for about an hour on the phone with Shaw, and she is 268th in line.

Wawa-news.com is using cellular service to update during this internet outage.

  1. Scooter
    May 23, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Live out west in Alberta, trying to game with my best friend in Wawa tonight…
    Get you stuff together Wawa Shaw.
    Go leafs!

