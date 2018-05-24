Shaw Internet is down? (UPDATE 11:41)

May 24, 2018 @ 11:41

Shaw Internet service has been restored.

May 24, 2018 @ 11:05

From Shaw, “ crews are on site and working still. Looks to be some trouble with the entire network hub that feeds the area around it they have to repair. When asked how long might this take,” the response was, “In my experience it should be back up today but I do not know the exact time.” When it was said, “Been down since 9 pm yesterday ☹️“, the Shaw representive explained, “Yes, they couldn’t work overnight unfortunately. They had to come back in the morning to continue.”

Shaw chat is not available until 10 a.m. EST.

May 24, 2018 @ 07:02

Shaw internet remains down in Wawa and Michipicoten River Village this morning.

May 23, 2018 @ 20:49

Wawa-news used the ‘chat’ on Shaw’s website to get more information. From Shaw “There is a known outage in the area, tech’s have been working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

May 23, 2018 @ 20:24

Many residents of Wawa are experiencing difficulties with their Internet where Shaw is their internet provider. The trouble began about an hour and a half ago, about 7 p.m. A Wawa-news.com reader says that she has been waiting for about an hour on the phone with Shaw, and she is 268th in line.

Wawa-news.com is using cellular service to update during this internet outage.