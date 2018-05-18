Friday Morning News – May 18

May 18, 2018 @ 08:12

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 7 or high. Tonight temperatures will drop to 7.

Marine – Today Tonight and Saturday.Strong wind warning in effect.Wind east 15 knots increasing to southeast 20 near noon then diminishing to northeast 10 near noon Saturday. Wind increasing to north 20 Saturday evening.Waves one metre building to one and one half metres near noon then subsiding to one Saturday afternoon.

News Tidbits – Knights of Valour Extreme Jousting is returning to the Laird Fairgrounds on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Gates will open one hour in advance of show for ticket purchases. Knights of Valour will present a jousting tournament which will include a traditional skills competition. General admission tickets are on sale now at www.knightsofvalour.ca and are $15 adults, $10 for children 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under. For more information please call 705-918-2601.

Plummer Additional Township, east of Sault Ste. Marie, has announced a fire ban. No burning or fires are permitted. Earlier this week – the Huron Shores Fire Department imposed a fire ban, small contained fires for cooking and/or warmth are allowed, however, fireworks are not permitted.

The map to the right shows the restricted fire zone (hatched area).

The forest fire hazard is generally moderate to high across the Northeast Region. To report a forest fire call 310-FIRE (3473).