Monday Morning News – May 7

May 7, 2018 @ 07:46

Weather – Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

News Tidbits – It was very sad to hear over the weekend that former resident, Gilbert Belair and passenger John Paul Finck passed away in an aircraft crash mid-morning Saturday at Sanderson Field, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan’s Municipal Airport.

Don’t be alarmed if your mobile devices start making a loud, obnoxious sound at 1:55 p.m. today. Ontario will be testing emergency alerts on compatible mobile devices, TV and radio, using the AlertReady system.The new system is designed to warn the public about imminent threats, such as tornadoes, floods, fires, water contamination and Amber Alerts.

The first debate in the Ontario provincial election June 7 is tonight.