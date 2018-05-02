The Mixing Spoon – Wawa’s Community Kitchen

May 2, 2018 @ 08:20

The Wawa community kitchen has officially been established!! We are a registered non-profit called “The Mixing Spoon”. We had a logo contest for high school students, and Abiguel Jones was the winner.

So, what is The Mixing Spoon you ask? We are a community kitchen. And if that still leaves you confused, this community kitchen is a space where members of the community can come together and prepare a meal, regardless of socioeconomic status or cooking abilities. There are countless successful community kitchens across our province and the Country helping alleviate poverty and ensure equal opportunity for nutritious meals in their community. Our goal is to provide both meals free of cost and participants the skills to prepare these nutritious meals. Participants are welcome to enjoy the meal together or take it home to enjoy with their families.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information & for information on our first get together! Anyone with questions can email info@themixingspoon.org The first session will be held June 13th at Michipicoten High School. Visit www.themixingspoon.org!

P.S. We are accepting donations of gently used kitchen items such as pots, pans, cutting boards, etc.