Council Meeting Tonight – May 1

May 1, 2018 @ 08:02

Council is holding a regular meeting of Council tonight at 6 p.m. All members of the public are invited to attend.

On the Agenda tonight is a presentation by NextBridge Infrastructure regarding the East-West Tie Line Transmission Project.

Tonight there is a public meeting regarding a proposed Zoning By-Law Amendment – In-Water Structures. Council will receive a number of Staff Information Reports, the most interesting being CAO Chris Wray’s report on Liquid Natural Gas.

Council will be asked to approve the Write Off of Taxes and Vesting of Property – Roll # 5776-000-002- 13600-0000, then in the reading of the by-laws Council will authorize the sale of Municipal Land located at 67 Third Avenue, Roll No. 5776-000-002-13600-0000, in the Municipality of Wawa to Mr. Brian Hugh Harbord. Council will also be asked to endorse the nomination of Chris Wray, to the 2018-2020 AMO Board of Directors, Rural Caucus.

Council will hold an “In-Camera Session” to discuss several matters: