What Happened at Council – April 16

Council held two meetings last night a Regular Council and a Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting.

The evening began with the Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting. Once the agenda was approved and minutes approved, Council moved on to new business. Some restructuring of council meetings is expected to take place. Concern was made by Mayor Rody about the 7 – 8 minute Council meetings, and possible melding them together with the Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting. The by-law would have to be changed to reflect any meeting changes, including the time.

A discussion about the beautification of Wawa’s main streets took place. Last year municipal staff were asked to assist in watering and taking care of some of the planters. Unfortunately the time it would take to do this would take away from other duties. It was clear that duties would have to be prioritized and communication takes place between the Beautification Committee and municipal staff. A meeting will be held to determine the best way to go forward.

The Sewer Connection Policy is being redrafted. There was a discussion about responsibility for repairs to sewer lines and laterals depending on where the break was. Traditionally if the break is on the municipal side of the shutoff it is the municipality’s responsibility. However, the question was brought up about blockages that could be traced back to the homeowner – would they be liable for the repairs?

A request from the Roxy Bowling Centre to put Bistro Tables on Municipal Sidewalk was discussed. The proposal is to place two seated tables alongside the building allowing customers to eat outside.

The policy regarding Council Attendance at events and conferences was discussed, with an eye to maintaining attendance, but also to be fiscally responsible. A new organizational chart has been made. 2019 Curbside Recycling will continue this year. It was a success last year.