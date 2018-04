Apr 25, 2018 @ 07:39

Weather – Clearing this morning. High 7. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight the temperature will drop to -5C with a few clouds.

News Tidbits – MHS is holding their Parent Teacher night tonight. This is Pitch-In Week, if you are out getting your steps in for the ‘Goose to Moose’ bring a bag along and pick up as you go. Make your town beautiful as you exercise.

Don’t forget the Wood Heat Rebate Program today!