OPP – 2nd Missing and Unsolved Murdered Indigenous People: The OPP Perspective (MUMIP Report) Released

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released the second edition of its report on missing and unsolved murdered Indigenous people within OPP jurisdiction.

In 2011, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) began proactively reviewing all unsolved homicide and missing persons investigations in OPP jurisdiction where the victim was identified as Indigenous. The first edition of the Missing and Unsolved Murdered Indigenous People: The Ontario Provincial Police Perspective (MUMIP Report) was released in 2015.

The second edition of the MUMIP Report offers insight into 65 investigations that took place between January 1, 1956, to December 31, 2024. Of these, 59 met all necessary criteria for inclusion, including investigations in OPP jurisdiction or where OPP assistance was requested, where the victim was identified as Indigenous, and where the next of kin consented to inclusion within the report.

An additional six investigations that no longer meet the criteria for inclusion have been reassigned to the ‘Updates’ section of the report.

The MUMIP Report was prepared by CIB and the Indigenous Policing Bureau’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Team.

Anyone with information about these investigations is urged to call the Ontario Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains toll-free tip line at 1-877-9-FINDME (34-6363). To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca.