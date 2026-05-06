OPP Warns Public of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about a scam involving individuals falsely claiming to be OPP officers contacting members of the community by phone.

In recent incidents, scammers have been calling individuals repeatedly and identifying themselves as police officers. The callers may request personal information, ask about ongoing investigations, or attempt to obtain sensitive details under the pretense of assisting with a police matter. The repeated calls are often used as a tactic to pressure individuals into responding.

Police have also learned that fraudsters are using spoofing technology to make it appear as though the calls are coming from a legitimate police number, specifically the Sudbury OPP phone number 705-564-6900. This tactic is intended to make the calls appear credible and increase the likelihood that individuals will answer and engage.

The OPP want to remind the public that police will not request sensitive personal or financial information over the phone in this manner. These calls are fraudulent and are an attempt to deceive individuals into providing information that could be used for criminal purposes.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and take the following precautions:

Do not provide personal or financial information to unsolicited callers.

Be cautious of repeated calls and do not feel pressured to respond.

Do not rely solely on caller ID, as phone numbers can be spoofed.

Verify the identity of the caller by contacting your local police detachment directly using publicly listed phone numbers.

Be cautious of any caller creating a sense of urgency or pressure.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from police, hang up and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP is committed to protecting the community and encourages everyone to stay informed and report suspicious activity.