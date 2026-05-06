Thunder Bay Students For Change Launch “Save OSAP: Empowering Students” Event on May 8th

Thunder Bay Students for Change, a grassroots coalition of students and community members will host a “Save OSAP: Empowering Students” event on May 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the OPSEU Thunder Bay building (326 Memorial Ave).

The event will bring together students, educators, workers, and community members concerned about recent changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP), including sharp reductions in grant support and an increased reliance on student loans.

Organizers say the goal is to bring students together to share experiences, discuss the impact of the changes, and mobilize together to build a winning movement against these cuts.

Students involved in the campaign say the issue is not new: Ontario’s public investment in

post-secondary education has long been what has allowed generations of students to access college and university without being pushed into unmanageable debt.

Recent changes to OSAP, they say, represent a shift away from that principle at a time when the cost of living and tuition pressures are already making education less accessible. “Students are coming to me and telling me they don’t know how they’ll be able to achieve a post-secondary education in the face of these cuts,” said Lead Organizer Olivia Kembel, “this isn’t an abstract policy ― it’s about real people who can’t afford to finish their degree without taking on overwhelming debt.”

While concerns about affordability are driving the campaign, organizers stress that the focus of the event is creating a winning movement, noting that students have successfully mobilized in the past, including student-led campaigns in Québec where sustained, peaceful organizing helped force meaningful changes to post-secondary affordability and access.

The event will include opening remarks from students and community speakers, followed by a panel discussion and breakout conversations focused on organizing and next steps for advocacy.

The group says students are organizing because they believe Ontario can strengthen its post-secondary system while keeping education affordable and accessible.