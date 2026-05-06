Sault College Launches Two Tuition-Free Pre-Apprenticeship

Sault College is proud to announce the launch of two new tuition-free pre-apprenticeship training programs designed to help unemployed or underemployed individuals build the skills, experience, and confidence needed to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Applications are now open for Utility Arborist, with a secondary focus on Electrician Construction and Maintenance, and Automotive Service Technician, with a secondary focus on Parts Technician.

Funded through Employment Ontario, these programs will provide participants with practical, hands-on training, industry-recognized certifications, employability skills, and an eight-week paid work placement to help prepare them for apprenticeships and entry-level positions in sectors facing strong demand for skilled workers.

“Ontario is continuing to invest in pre-apprenticeship programs that help people build practical skills and connect to meaningful careers in the skilled trades,” said David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Programs like these at Sault College are creating opportunities for people to gain valuable hands-on experience while helping employers meet the demand for skilled workers in important sectors such as utilities and automotive services.”

Pre-apprenticeship programs are designed to remove barriers and create pathways into the trades for people who are ready to explore a new career direction. In addition to trade-specific training, participants will receive literacy and basic skills support, employability and job-readiness training, health and safety certifications, and personalized student supports to help them succeed in the classroom and the workplace.

“Sault College is committed to creating accessible training opportunities that respond to real workforce needs in our region,” said Lori Crosson, Dean, Continuing Education, Sault College. “These pre-apprenticeship programs give participants the opportunity to explore a career in the skilled trades, develop valuable hands-on skills, and gain the workplace experience needed to take the next step toward long-term employment.”

The launch of these new programs reflects a shared commitment between Sault College and the Government of Ontario to support workforce development, strengthen the skilled trades talent pipeline, and help meet labour market demand across the province. By preparing participants for success in apprenticeship and entry-level roles, the programs also help local employers build the workforce they need for the future.

Participants will receive:

Hands-on training in their chosen trade area

Literacy and basic skills development

Employability skills and career readiness training

Health and safety certifications

Personalized student supports

An eight-week paid work placement

This initiative is delivered in partnership with Employment Solutions, which provides additional support services to help participants transition successfully into training and employment.

To learn more about the programs or to apply, contact the Pre-Apprenticeship team at 705-759-2554 ext. 2659 or by email at [email protected]. Additional information is also available through the Continuing Education Department in Room A1150 at Sault College or on the program webpage.

This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.