Wednesday Morning News – May 6th

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 4. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -1. Wind chill near -3.
News Tidbits:
- Chapleau is holding a Red Dress Day Community Walk. It will begin at the Town Hall/Waterfront at 10:00 a.m. and begin the walk through downtown, ending with a hotdog lunch at the Legion.
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