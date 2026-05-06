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Wednesday Morning News – May 6th

Weather:

Today Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 4. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -1. Wind chill near -3.

News Tidbits:

  • Chapleau is holding a Red Dress Day Community Walk. It will begin at the Town Hall/Waterfront at 10:00 a.m. and begin the walk through downtown, ending with a hotdog lunch at the Legion.

 

Brenda Stockton
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