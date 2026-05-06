Spring Cleaning Made Meaningful: Donate to the Habitat ReStore

As spring cleaning season gets underway, Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area is encouraging residents to turn their decluttering into community impact by donating gently used items to the Habitat ReStore.

Owned and operated by Habitat for Humanity, the ReStore provides an easy and meaningful way to support affordable homeownership locally. Items donated to the ReStore are resold at affordable prices, with proceeds directly supporting Habitat’s mission of building safe, decent, and affordable housing.

“If you’re tackling spring cleaning, chances are you’ll come across items you no longer need,” said Shawn Stephens, ReStore Manager. “Instead of storing or discarding them, consider donating to the ReStore—every item helps build homes and hope in our community.”

To make it easier, the ReStore has developed a simple room-by-room checklist to guide donors on what items are accepted.

Donation Guidelines

All donated items must be clean, pet-free, and in working condition, with all parts included. Items should be free of rust, mold, damage, or hand-painted finishes.

Accepted Items Include:

Whole Home

Lighting fixtures (with hardware), clean rugs, electrical supplies, HVAC equipment, doors, flooring materials, paint supplies, appliances such as washers and dryers, and more.

Building Materials & Architectural Items

Drywall, lumber, trim, mantels, railings, hardware, and unopened construction materials.

Furniture & Household Items

Bedroom, dining room, living room, and office furniture including beds (complete), tables, chairs, couches, desks, and shelving.

Kitchen & Bathroom

Cabinets, countertops (new and uninstalled), appliances, plumbing supplies, sinks, and vanities.

Garage & Outdoor

Tools, lawn equipment, grills, patio furniture, fencing, and yard tools.

Exterior Materials

Windows, insulation, shingles, gutters, shutters, and doors (new).

In addition, the ReStore accepts e-waste and scrap metal for recycling.

The ReStore accepts donations Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Donation Centre located off Willow Avenue. Scheduling a pickup has never been easier with our online booking application. Visit https://habitatsault.ca/pages/booking to book your pickup this spring, or call 705-941-9646 for more information.

Shoppers visiting the ReStore can expect a unique, ever-changing inventory of new and gently used building materials, furniture, appliances, décor, and more—often at a fraction of retail prices.

Every donation and every purchase helps a local family build a brighter future.

About Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie and Area

Founded in 2002, Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area is a non-profit community-based organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. HFHSSMA offers a sustainable solution to the housing crisis facing our communities by mobilizing volunteers and community partners to build affordable housing and promoting home ownership.

For more information:

Katie Blunt,

CEO, Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area

C: 705-971-7561

E: [email protected]