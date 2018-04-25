Breaking News

Happenings At First United Church – April 25

Apr 25, 2018 @ 10:45
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m., Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.
Thank you to Everyone who helped in so many ways to make the recent Thrift Shop a success.
Sat.       Apr. 28     Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Sun.      Apr. 29     We say FAREWELL to Roberta as her
                                 8 month Student Internship is over.
                                We ALL wish her well in her future
                                  & hope to see her come back for a visit.
Our God is our Shepherd.  With God we shall fear nothing.

