Tuesday Morning News – April 24

Apr 24, 2018 @ 07:20

Weather – Increasing cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8. UV index 7 or high.

News Tidbits – Alek Minassian, the suspect in yesterday’s deadly van attack that killed 10 and injured 15, is scheduled to appear in court this morning in Toronto. Doug Ford’s trip to Sault Ste. Marie today has been canceled. From his media advisory, “Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has cancelled all events in Sault Ste. Marie due to the recent events in Toronto. His thoughts are with the victims and all those affected.”

It is concerning the current trend between provinces for trade protectionism. Saskatchewan has introduced legislation, similar to Alberta, that would allow it to control its exports of oil or gas.